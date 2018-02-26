Vote April 3rd!

Find My Polling Location
Commit to Vote

About
Judge Dallet

Make a
Contribution

Join Us
Today!

From the Newsroom

Updates from the Campaign
More News
Rebecca Dallet is mom, a judge, and a candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Our courts are broken, and our rights are under attack. It's time to end the era of special interest. Sign up for updates from Judge Dallet and the campaign.